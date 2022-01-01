Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve sopapilla

La Ristra image

 

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapillas (Order of 4)$7.25
Our signature homemade sopapillas
Sopapillas with Toppings (4)$8.25
Our signature sopapillas served with your choice of cinnamon, sugar and/or honey
(1) Sopapilla$1.99
More about La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders image

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas Nachos$8.50
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Consumer pic

 

4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler

4949 s alma school rd, chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$7.99
More about 4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
Restaurant banner

 

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$7.50
Lightly fried pastry dessert sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Served with honey.
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Pesto Pizza

Garlic Bread

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried Zucchini

Carne Asada

Rigatoni

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston