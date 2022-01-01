Sopapilla in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve sopapilla
More about La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler
La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Sopapillas (Order of 4)
|$7.25
Our signature homemade sopapillas
|Sopapillas with Toppings (4)
|$8.25
Our signature sopapillas served with your choice of cinnamon, sugar and/or honey
|(1) Sopapilla
|$1.99
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Sopapillas Nachos
|$8.50
More about 4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
4949 s alma school rd, chandler
|Sopapillas
|$7.99