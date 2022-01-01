Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$8.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$6.69
Spaghetti$43.00
Baked Spaghetti$12.49
Spaghetti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$8.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
More about Sophia's Kitchen
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Marinara$12.10
Spaghetti topped with housemade marinara, finished with parmesan cheese and basil, served with a Garlic Rotoli
Kids Spaghetti$8.50
Kid size spaghetti
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Italian Sandwiches

Asian Salad

Chicken Tenders

Bean Burritos

Coleslaw

Cobb Salad

Chicken Satay

French Toast

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston