Spaghetti in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$8.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Spaghetti
|$6.69
|Spaghetti
|$43.00
|Baked Spaghetti
|$12.49
Spaghetti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$8.00
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
Zesty marinara & herbed panko crumbs
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler
|Spaghetti and Marinara
|$12.10
Spaghetti topped with housemade marinara, finished with parmesan cheese and basil, served with a Garlic Rotoli
|Kids Spaghetti
|$8.50
Kid size spaghetti