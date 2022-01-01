Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.50
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$6.95
More about HobNob
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Warm spinach dip and melted Parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Fat Willy's
Artichoke Spinach Dip image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
house made spinach & artichoke dip topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese. served with garlic toast
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.10
Artichoke and spinach mixed in 3 cheese blend, served with crostini
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

