Spinach and artichoke dip in Chandler

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.50
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese and served with baguette & Murphy’s pub chips.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Warm spinach dip and melted Parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
house made spinach & artichoke dip topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese. served with garlic toast