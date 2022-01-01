Steak sandwiches in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Charred Rare Tri-Tip Steak / Roasted Red and Yellow Bell Peppers / White Cheddar / Carmelized Onions / Avocado / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Sriracha Aioli / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO DFO KO
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Steak Sandwich
|$10.79
Sliced ribeye, sauteed green peppers and onions, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
|Super Steak Sandwich
|$11.29
Sliced ribeye, sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms, and provolone.; Oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.