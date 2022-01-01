Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Charred Rare Tri-Tip Steak / Roasted Red and Yellow Bell Peppers / White Cheddar / Carmelized Onions / Avocado / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Sriracha Aioli / Noble Buttermilk Bun
GFO DFO KO
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$10.79
Sliced ribeye, sauteed green peppers and onions, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
Super Steak Sandwich$11.29
Sliced ribeye, sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms, and provolone.; Oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

