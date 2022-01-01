Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries | Large$6.99
More about Chompie's - Chandler
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.25
A basket of our Chile Dusted Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Fat Willy's
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

