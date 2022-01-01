Tacos in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Ground Beef Potato Taco$3.25
Fish Taco$3.75
Chicken Taco$2.25
More about Someburros
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All-Natural Chicken Tacos$12.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
Fish Tacos$11.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
Vegan "Impossible" Tacos$13.50
Vegan "Impossible" Burger / Shredded Red Cabbage / Bean Sprouts / House-made Mango Salsa / Sriracha Aioli. Comes with your choice of any custom side.
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
lb of Taco Chicken$14.00
Pub + Catering Menu
Chicken Street Tacos$12.25
2 flour tortillas | shredded chicken | chopped onion + cilantro | sour cream
Baja Shrimp Tacos$13.25
2 flour tortillas | baja style shrimp | pico de gallo | shredded cabbage | chile lime mayo
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese
Baja Tacos$10.00
Beer battered mahi mahi topped with Calabrian aioli & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with tomatillo salsa
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Joint Tacos$15.00
Choose 2 Smoked Brisket or 2 Smoked Pork Hatch Chile Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Fire Roasted Corn Pico, Pickled
Red Onion, Cabbage and Cotija Cheese on flour tortilla with Corn Elote
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Generation Tacos$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
Taco$3.99
Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.25
soft corn tortillas | herb rubbed mahi | aioli | guacamole | house slaw | pico de gallo | corn tortilla | two sides
More about La Ristra
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chickpea Taco$4.95
Portobello Mushroom Taco$4.95
Cuban Crisis Taco$4.95
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Ground Beef Potato Taco$3.25
Fish Taco$3.75
Chicken Taco$2.25
More about Some Burros
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Rolled Taco$1.99
Chicken Taco$2.50
Shredded Bf Taco$2.50
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese on corn tortillas
Short Rib Tacos$11.00
Short rib, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & salsa fresca
More about Sophia's Kitchen
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Platter$13.00
Breakfast Tacos$10.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
Loco Amigos Cocina

1515 South Price Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 TACO PLATE$10.00
More about Loco Amigos Cocina
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids #1 Tacos$8.00
Two (2) mini tacos. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

