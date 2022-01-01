Tacos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve tacos
More about Someburros
TACOS
Someburros
5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
|Ground Beef Potato Taco
|$3.25
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
|Chicken Taco
|$2.25
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|All-Natural Chicken Tacos
|$12.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
|Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
|Vegan "Impossible" Tacos
|$13.50
Vegan "Impossible" Burger / Shredded Red Cabbage / Bean Sprouts / House-made Mango Salsa / Sriracha Aioli. Comes with your choice of any custom side.
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|lb of Taco Chicken
|$14.00
Pub + Catering Menu
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$12.25
2 flour tortillas | shredded chicken | chopped onion + cilantro | sour cream
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$13.25
2 flour tortillas | baja style shrimp | pico de gallo | shredded cabbage | chile lime mayo
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese
|Baja Tacos
|$10.00
Beer battered mahi mahi topped with Calabrian aioli & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with tomatillo salsa
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Dos Joint Tacos
|$15.00
Choose 2 Smoked Brisket or 2 Smoked Pork Hatch Chile Tacos with Chipotle Sauce, Fire Roasted Corn Pico, Pickled
Red Onion, Cabbage and Cotija Cheese on flour tortilla with Corn Elote
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|3 Generation Tacos
|$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
|Taco
|$3.99
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$16.25
soft corn tortillas | herb rubbed mahi | aioli | guacamole | house slaw | pico de gallo | corn tortilla | two sides
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Chickpea Taco
|$4.95
|Portobello Mushroom Taco
|$4.95
|Cuban Crisis Taco
|$4.95
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Ground Beef Potato Taco
|$3.25
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
|Chicken Taco
|$2.25
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Rolled Taco
|$1.99
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
|Shredded Bf Taco
|$2.50
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese on corn tortillas
|Short Rib Tacos
|$11.00
Short rib, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & salsa fresca
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Taco Platter
|$13.00
|Breakfast Tacos
|$10.00