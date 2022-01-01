Thai fried rice in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Crab Thai Fried Rice
|$17.00
|LUNCH - Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Tott's Asian Diner
Tott's Asian Diner
4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Prepared with yellow curry powder, egg, peas, carrots, scallions and pineapple.
(Can not make not spicy)
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.