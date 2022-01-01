Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza$17.99
Tomato - Garlic - Olive Oil - Basil - Ricotta - Mozzarella
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Gourmet White Pizza$13.59
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.
18" Gourmet White Pizza$18.89
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.
10" Gourmet White Pizza$11.59
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

