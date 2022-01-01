White pizza in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|White Pizza
|$17.99
Tomato - Garlic - Olive Oil - Basil - Ricotta - Mozzarella
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|12" Gourmet White Pizza
|$13.59
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.
|18" Gourmet White Pizza
|$18.89
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.
|10" Gourmet White Pizza
|$11.59
White sauce (Ricotta, fresh garlic, herb spices), tomato, Mozzarella.