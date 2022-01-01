Go
Chandler Hill Vineyards

696 DEFIANCE RD

Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
crushed pecans, honey, house made lavash
Fish Tacos$14.00
grilled mahi mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas
Brisket Burger$16.00
ground brisket, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, brioche
Tomato Basil Soup
Blackened Turkey Club$14.00
mesquite turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, wheatberry
Vineyard Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
roasted chicken breast, grapes, apples, red onion, toasted pecans, ciabatta
696 DEFIANCE RD

DEFIANCE MO

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
