Chandler restaurants you'll love
Chandler's top cuisines
Must-try Chandler restaurants
More about Capriccio Restorante
PASTA
Capriccio Restorante
5001 w Pauline Whitaker, Rogers
|Popular items
|Spaghetti and Meatball
|$22.00
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$18.00
|Kid Spag Meatballs
|$10.00
More about 3 Pal's Pizza - 206 East Hwy 31
3 Pal's Pizza - 206 East Hwy 31
206 East HWY 31, Chandler
|Popular items
|Classic Club
|$9.99
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, and American Cheese. Served on sliced Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
|12-Piece Boneless Wings
|$11.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
|6-Piece Boneless Wings
|$8.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce