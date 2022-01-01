Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
6233 14th St W. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6233 14th St W.
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Manasota Elks Lodge
Come in and enjoy!
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
We are located on US-41 1 mile North of the Sarasota Airport.
Manatee County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Come in and enjoy!
Food + Beer - Bradenton
A foodies dream come true!