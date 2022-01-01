Go
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W. • $$

Popular Items

Dumpling$7.50
Stuffed with minced chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$6.50
These delicate and crispy vegetable rolls are served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Pan fried flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoots, carrot, and basil prepared with mixture of fresh chili, garlic and your choice of meat.
Scallion Pancake$7.50
Homemade-style vegetable scallion pancake, fried until golden brown. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls$7.50
Mixture of ground chicken, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce.
Tom Kha Soup
Mild and delicious coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
Pad Thai - Lunch
Pan-fried thin rice noodles in special pad Thai sauce with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, crushed peanuts and your choice of meat.
Crab Rangoon$7.50
Stuffed with minced crab meat and cream cheese, fried until crispy, and served with sweet and sour sauce. ( 4 per order)
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles sautéed with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanut (most popular stir-fry noodle dish), your choice of meat.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, carrot, snow pea, tomato, scallion, and your choice of meat.
6233 14th St W.

Bradenton FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
