Chanhassen restaurants you'll love

Chanhassen restaurants
  • Chanhassen

Chanhassen's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Greek
Greek
Korean
Korean
Must-try Chanhassen restaurants

Bonsai Korean Cuisine image

BBQ • SUSHI

Bonsai Korean Cuisine

420 Pond Promenade, Chanhassen

Avg 4.7 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goon Mandu$8.50
Pan-fried Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.
Cheese Puffs$7.95
Deep-fried cream cheese puffs served with house-made spicy mayo (6 pc).
Bonsai Chicken Wings$8.95
Korean style fried chicken wings in savory soy sauce-based sauce (5 pc).
More about Bonsai Korean Cuisine
The Greek Grill and Fry image

 

The Greek Grill and Fry - Chanhassen

7824 MARKET BLVD, CHANHASSEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$10.99
PC Falafel$1.25
Gyro Platter (2)$16.99
More about The Greek Grill and Fry - Chanhassen
Consumer pic

 

Pizzaioli

588 West 78th Street, Chanhassen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizzaioli
