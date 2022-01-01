Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Chanhassen
/
Chanhassen
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Chanhassen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Greek Grill and Fry - Chanhassen
7824 MARKET BLVD, CHANHASSEN
No reviews yet
Chicken Philly Sandwich
$10.99
Chicken Kafta Sandwich
$11.99
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
$12.99
More about The Greek Grill and Fry - Chanhassen
Pizzaioli
588 West 78th Street, Chanhassen
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
More about Pizzaioli
Browse other tasty dishes in Chanhassen
Jalapeno Poppers
More near Chanhassen to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(899 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston