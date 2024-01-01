Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyro salad in
Chanhassen
/
Chanhassen
/
Gyro Salad
Chanhassen restaurants that serve gyro salad
BARABELLO - 7824 Market Blvd.
7824 Market Blvd., Chanhassen
No reviews yet
Gyro Greek Salad
$11.99
More about BARABELLO - 7824 Market Blvd.
Pizzaioli
588 West 78th Street, Chanhassen
No reviews yet
Gyro Salad
$8.25
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Green Olives, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with Tzatziki (cucumber sauce)
More about Pizzaioli
Browse other tasty dishes in Chanhassen
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Sandwiches
Tzatziki
Jalapeno Poppers
More near Chanhassen to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1042 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1269 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(251 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston