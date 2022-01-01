Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Channahon restaurants you'll love

Go
Channahon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Channahon

Channahon's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Channahon restaurants

Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King - Channahon

23836 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Jr Burrito$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Taco Burrito King - Channahon
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco - Channahon

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Chicken$3.49
Elote$3.19
Taco Pastor$3.49
More about El Burrito Loco - Channahon
Restaurant banner

 

Game Changers - 25334 W Eames St

25334 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Game Changers - 25334 W Eames St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Channahon

Steak Fajitas

Flautas

Tortas

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Steak Bowls

Tostadas

Nachos

Map

More near Channahon to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1400 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston