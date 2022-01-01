Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Channahon

Channahon restaurants
Channahon restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King - Channahon

23836 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Jr Burrito$7.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers.
King Breakfast Burrito$9.75
A large flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Veggie King Burrito Plate$10.95
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Rice and Beans served on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King - Channahon
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco - Channahon

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Carnitas$9.49
Burrito Bowl Pastor$10.49
Burrito Bowl Chicken$10.49
More about El Burrito Loco - Channahon

