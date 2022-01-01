Fajitas in Channahon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King - Channahon

23836 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jr Fajita$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Fajita Plate$15.50
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Fajita Plate *Special*$13.89
Grilled strips of onion, green pepper, tomato and your choice of steak or chicken served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Daily Specials Include a Regular Fountain Drink
More about Taco Burrito King - Channahon
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco - Channahon

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Dinner$11.99
Fajita Mix Dinner$11.99
Fajita Steak Dinner$11.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Channahon

