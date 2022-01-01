Nachos in Channahon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King - Channahon

23836 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
Cheese Nachos$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
More about Taco Burrito King - Channahon
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco - Channahon

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Locos$7.89
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
Regular Nachos$4.59
Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce
Nachos Locos Beef$5.00
More about El Burrito Loco - Channahon

