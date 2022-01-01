Nachos in Channahon
Channahon restaurants that serve nachos
More about Taco Burrito King - Channahon
Taco Burrito King - Channahon
23836 W Eames St, Channahon
|Veggie Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
|Super Nachos
|$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
More about El Burrito Loco - Channahon
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Burrito Loco - Channahon
27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon
|Nachos Locos
|$7.89
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
|Regular Nachos
|$4.59
Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce
|Nachos Locos Beef
|$5.00