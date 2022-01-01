Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Channahon

Channahon restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King - Channahon

23836 W Eames St, Channahon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Taco Plate (2) *Daily Special*$9.59
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Includes a regular fountain drink with the daily special.
Taco 25 Pack$92.00
25 Tacos with your choice of two sides
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco - Channahon

27025 W Eames St Unit A, Channahon

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Shrimp$3.99
Taco Lengua$3.69
Taco Milanesa (Res)$3.69
