Chanos Latin Kitchen

CHANOS is a vibrant celebration of the diverse cuisine of Mexico & Latin America! CHANOS is a family owned, fresh homemade casual kitchen featuring a mouthwatering approachable menu. We believe we have a responsibility to YOU, our guest to share the most beloved and diverse culinary traditions of Latin America all time-honored recipes made from scratch with fresh natural ingredients.
Our Vows to you:
We only cook with the freshest ingredients we can possible source. The food we serve you does not come from a factory, its made by hand, from scratch, in our kitchen. We offer you & your family a menu with choices to balance your lifestyle and your cravings both satisfying and nourishing. And last but not least, convenience in every possible way.

574 Newark Pompton Turnpike

Popular Items

32oz Beef & Veg$9.49
Soul soothing Beef & Veg Soup, packed with healthy vegetables & nourishing beef broth. Good for the whole family! Served with cilantro, cabbage and a lime wedge.
32oz Lentil$8.99
Hearty lentils cooked with potatoes & carrots and garnished with spinach.
Tres Leches Cake$4.49
A very moist cake that has been soaked in three full-flavored milks (leches). Yumm!
16oz Chicken Rice & Vegetable$5.19
Homemade shredded chicken breast, white rice, green peas and diced carrots.
Tostones$3.99
Dominican style green plantains, flattened and fried to golden medallions, lightly sprinkled with sea salt and paired with avocado sauce.
Q Chicken Grilled$10.99
Tasty mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken, inside a 12" flour tortilla cooked until golden-crisp outside & melted inside. Paired with creamy chipotle sauce & crema.
B Steak & Cheese$12.99
White or brown rice, grilled "mojo" marinated skirt steak, queso dip, crispy tortilla strips, pickled jalapenos and sliced avocado. Paired with cilantro sauce.
32oz Baked Potato & Ham$9.49
A delectable combination of creamy potato goodness, roasted ham, and cheddar cheese. You will fall in love with it!!
Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Scramble eggs, hash browns, melted cheese and sliced Mexican avocado. Paired with avocado sauce. Pictured with added Applewood Bacon.
Yuca Fries$3.99
Delicious potato-like wedges, crispy outside and soft inside. We recommend pairing with creamy chipotle sauce.
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
