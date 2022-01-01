Chantilly restaurants you'll love
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly
|Popular items
|NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
|Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter
|$16.99
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
|Trio Platter
|$16.99
Choose any three meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
baddpizza - South Riding
25150 Loudoun County Parkway, South Riding
|Popular items
|Wings Single - 10
|$14.99
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch.
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
|Whole Pie / 20 Wings
|$49.19
SAVE $3.00 - Whole 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
|French Fries
|$4.49
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Platter
|$16.00
Three enchiladas of your choosing
served with guacamole, pico de
gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and
refried beans.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.
Burgerim South Riding
25150 Loudoun County Pkwy, South Riding
|Popular items
|Angus Beef
|$7.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
|Spanish Beef
|$8.49
1/3 Lb. Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeño, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese
|Crispy Chicken
|$7.99
1/4 Lb. Chicken, House Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly
|Popular items
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, finishing salt
|Mushroom Risotto
|$10.00
green pea or saffron, serves 2
|Roasted Garlic mashed potatoes
|$10.00
basil gruyere mashed potatoes, serves 2
SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$18.00
Our signature Chicken is marinated overnight, oven baked and cooked in a delicious creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek sauce.
|Charcoal Combo
|$18.00
Chicken Tikka (4 cubes) & Chicken Seekh (2 skewer)
|Garlic Nan
|$3.00
White bread baked in tandoor (clay oven) with a touch of garlic
Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly
13966 Metrotech Dr., Chantilly
|Popular items
|Garlic Spicy Chicken
|$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
|Snow Onion
|$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.
|Red Hot Pepper Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|Popular items
|Lomo saltado
|$20.00
Beef stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.
|Aji de gallina
|$18.00
Pulled chicken in yellow pepper sauce with pecans, cheese, garlic, milk, rice and a hard boiled egg.
|Yellow Sauce
|$0.25
Bravo Catering
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
Roaming Rooster - Chantilly
14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23, Chantilly
Barto's Bagels, LLC
4502 Daly Dr #101, Chantilly