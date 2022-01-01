Chantilly restaurants you'll love

Go
Chantilly restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Chantilly

Chantilly's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Chantilly restaurants

Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.29
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter$16.99
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Trio Platter$16.99
Choose any three meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread.
*Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
baddpizza - South Riding image

 

baddpizza - South Riding

25150 Loudoun County Parkway, South Riding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings Single - 10$14.99
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch.
Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
Whole Pie / 20 Wings$49.19
SAVE $3.00 - Whole 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
French Fries$4.49
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
More about baddpizza - South Riding
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Platter$16.00
Three enchiladas of your choosing
served with guacamole, pico de
gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and
refried beans.
Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
Burgerim South Riding image

 

Burgerim South Riding

25150 Loudoun County Pkwy, South Riding

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Beef$7.99
1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese
Spanish Beef$8.49
1/3 Lb. Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeño, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese
Crispy Chicken$7.99
1/4 Lb. Chicken, House Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce
More about Burgerim South Riding
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly

Avg 3.2 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, finishing salt
Mushroom Risotto$10.00
green pea or saffron, serves 2
Roasted Garlic mashed potatoes$10.00
basil gruyere mashed potatoes, serves 2
More about Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant image

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant

13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Chicken$18.00
Our signature Chicken is marinated overnight, oven baked and cooked in a delicious creamy tomato sauce & fenugreek sauce.
Charcoal Combo$18.00
Chicken Tikka (4 cubes) & Chicken Seekh (2 skewer)
Garlic Nan$3.00
White bread baked in tandoor (clay oven) with a touch of garlic
More about Charcoal Chicken Restaurant
Honor Brewing Tap Room image

 

Honor Brewing Tap Room

14004A Willard Road, Chantilly

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Honor Brewing Tap Room
Big Frank's Food Truck image

 

Big Frank's Food Truck

25387 Pleasant Valley Road, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Frank's Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly

13966 Metrotech Dr., Chantilly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Snow Onion$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
More about Choong Man Chicken - Chantilly
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bravo Peruvian Chicken

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomo saltado$20.00
Beef stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.
Aji de gallina$18.00
Pulled chicken in yellow pepper sauce with pecans, cheese, garlic, milk, rice and a hard boiled egg.
Yellow Sauce$0.25
More about Bravo Peruvian Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Bravo Catering

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bravo Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Roaming Rooster - Chantilly

14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roaming Rooster - Chantilly
Restaurant banner

 

Barto's Bagels, LLC

4502 Daly Dr #101, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barto's Bagels, LLC
Map

More near Chantilly to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston