Burritos in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve burritos

Willard's Real Pit BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly

Avg 3.9 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl$7.99
Lettuce and rice base, with pulled chicken, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
BBQ Burrito (vegetarian)$6.99
Rice and pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa (red or green or both), sour cream and cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.
**Chile-Gravy is not vegetarian**
BBQ Burrito w/BBQ meat$6.99
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped beef or sliced brisket, with rice & beans, salsa, shredded cabbage, cilantro and sour cream, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$18.00
Lunch Burrito$12.00
Chicken Burrito$16.00
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

