Burritos in Chantilly

More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly
|Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$7.99
Lettuce and rice base, with pulled chicken, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
|BBQ Burrito (vegetarian)
|$6.99
Rice and pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa (red or green or both), sour cream and cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.
**Chile-Gravy is not vegetarian**
|BBQ Burrito w/BBQ meat
|$6.99
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped beef or sliced brisket, with rice & beans, salsa, shredded cabbage, cilantro and sour cream, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.