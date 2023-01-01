Cake in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bourbon Boulevard
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly
|Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
13974 metrotech drive, Chantilly
|Gold Rose Creme Brûlée Cake
|$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Gold Rose Creme Brûlée Cake
Flavor: 3 Layers of vanilla cake filled with vanilla cream brulee custard and covered in a diplomate cream vanilla.
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)
|Flower Creme Brûlée Cake
|$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Flower Creme Brûlée Cake
Flavor: 3 Layers of vanilla cake filled with vanilla cream brulee custard and covered in a diplomate cream vanilla.
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)
|Deep Red Rose Cake
|$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Deep Red Rose Cake
Flavor: Raspberry Couli, Lychee Cremeux, Ispahan Raspberry, and Rose Mousse
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)