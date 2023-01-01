Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Toast

Chantilly restaurants that serve cake

Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bourbon Boulevard

4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly

Avg 3.2 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Cake$10.00
More about Bourbon Boulevard
Item pic

 

Chateau de Chantilly Cafe

13974 metrotech drive, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gold Rose Creme Brûlée Cake$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Gold Rose Creme Brûlée Cake
Flavor: 3 Layers of vanilla cake filled with vanilla cream brulee custard and covered in a diplomate cream vanilla.
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)
Flower Creme Brûlée Cake$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Flower Creme Brûlée Cake
Flavor: 3 Layers of vanilla cake filled with vanilla cream brulee custard and covered in a diplomate cream vanilla.
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)
Deep Red Rose Cake$43.00
PRE-ORDERS MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
Deep Red Rose Cake
Flavor: Raspberry Couli, Lychee Cremeux, Ispahan Raspberry, and Rose Mousse
Size: 8"
- Deadline for ordering is May 10
- Pickup in Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
- Pickup Date: May 13-14, (open 7am to 11pm)
More about Chateau de Chantilly Cafe

