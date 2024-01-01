Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

TakeoutDelivery
Fajita- Chicken$17.55
Marinated Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Chicken Fajitas$25.00
Chicken and shrimp Fajitas$27.00
Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

