Chicken sandwiches in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Jerk-rubbed, smoked chicken thigh, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy curry mayo, Gold bbq sauce and cilantro. With two sides.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.29
Dry-rubbed, smoked chicken, pulled and lightly seasoned with our Carolina vinegar-based sauce.