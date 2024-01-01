Chicken tikka in Chantilly

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine

13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kabab$16.00
Six succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.
Chicken Tikka Kabab (3pc)$6.00
Three succulent cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger, and spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Chunks of white meat chicken barbecued on a grill and folded into a creamy tomato and onion sauce with house spices.
More about Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly - 13961 Metrotech Drive

13961 Metrotech Drive, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy sauces and served with a side of steamed basmati rice
More about Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly - 13961 Metrotech Drive

