Enchiladas in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve enchiladas

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

Kids- Enchilada Jr$9.30
Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Tex-Mex Enchiladas$20.00
Shredded beef enchiladas
Seafood Enchiladas$20.00
Scallops, shrimp, and crabmeat cooked with a creamy Tex-Mex seafood sauce.
Carnitas Enchiladas$20.00
Braised pulled pork enchiladas
