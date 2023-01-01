Huevos rancheros in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.20
Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Two fried eggs served over a corn tortilla and chorizo. Topped with
pico de gallo and your choice of
either our green tomatillo base
sauce or our tomato base ranchero sauce.