Huevos rancheros in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$13.20
Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Two fried eggs served over a corn tortilla and chorizo. Topped with
pico de gallo and your choice of
either our green tomatillo base
sauce or our tomato base ranchero sauce.
