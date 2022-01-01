Lomo in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve lomo
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Lomo Saltado
|$24.00
A Peruvian inspired dish that comes
with strips of steak sauteed with
grilled vegetables and French fries
topped with fresh cilantro. Served
with a side of white rice and black beans.
More about Bravo Peruvian Chicken
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|Empanadas Lomo Saltado
|$9.00
Baked turnover stuffed with our delicious lomo saltado
|Lomo saltado
|$20.00
Beef stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.