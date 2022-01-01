Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve lomo

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$24.00
A Peruvian inspired dish that comes
with strips of steak sauteed with
grilled vegetables and French fries
topped with fresh cilantro. Served
with a side of white rice and black beans.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill
Bravo Peruvian Chicken

14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas Lomo Saltado$9.00
Baked turnover stuffed with our delicious lomo saltado
Lomo saltado$20.00
Beef stir-fry, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy sauce, French fries, and rice.
More about Bravo Peruvian Chicken

