Shrimp tacos in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970, Chantilly
|Cheesy Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
2 CRISPY/CHEESY, SHRIMP-FILLED
CORN TORTILLA tacos,
served with avocado,
sour cream & salsa verde.
with RICE & BEANS.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Shrimp Tacos
|$20.00
Aji style jumbo shrimp, topped with chopped lettuce, Monterrey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles a la charra and Mexican rice.