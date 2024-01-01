Tikka masala in Chantilly
More about Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
13969 Metrotech Dr, Chantilly
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Chunks of white meat chicken barbecued on a grill and folded into a creamy tomato and onion sauce with house spices.
More about Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly - 13961 Metrotech Drive
Biryani Point at India Bazaar Chantilly - 13961 Metrotech Drive
13961 Metrotech Drive, Chantilly
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Chicken cubes cooked with smoky & spiced flavors with rice & creamy sauces and served with a side of steamed basmati rice
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Paneer cubes grilled and marinated in tikka sauce. Served with a side of steamed basmati rice