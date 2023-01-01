Chaotic Good Brewing Company
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
202 2nd Ave SW, Kasson MN 55944
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Due North Coffee Co - Kasson
No Reviews
301 Mantorville Avenue South, Suite 1000 Kasson, MN 55944
View restaurant
Hubbell House (2022 new) - 502 N. Main St
No Reviews
502 N. Main St Mantorville, MN 55955
View restaurant
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Byron
No Reviews
501 Frontage Road Northeast Byron, MN 55920
View restaurant