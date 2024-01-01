Chapel Barn - Bolney Chapel Road Bolney
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Bolney Chapel Road Bolney, Haywards Heath GB RH17 5NE
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Branas Bistro - Broadbridge Heath Village Centre
No Reviews
Broadbridge Heath Village Centre Horsham, GB RH12 3LY
View restaurant
Parsons Pig - UK - Balcombe Road, Pound Hill
No Reviews
Balcombe Road, Pound Hill Crawley, GB RH10 3NL
View restaurant
Peacock Lodge - Eastbourne Rd, Newchapel, Felbridge
No Reviews
Eastbourne Rd, Newchapel, Felbridge Lingfield, GB RH7 6HL
View restaurant
Westerham Brewery Tap Room & Shop - Beggars Lane
No Reviews
Beggars Lane Westerham, GB TN16 1QP
View restaurant