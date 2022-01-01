Chapel Hill American restaurants you'll love

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Chapel Hill

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Pound Thumbs & Toes$12.99
beer-battered boneless fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili or garlic Sriracha sauce
Crowler Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat$10.00
32 oz. can
Bavarian Pretzels$8.75
served with spicy queso sauce & house-made nitro beer mustard
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Market and Moss image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Day Pappardelle Bolognese for Two$34.00
Eat well on your snow day! This meal is designed to pickup now and eat this weekend, includes:
- Fresh Pappardelle pasta (just boil and enjoy!)
- Beef Bolognese (cooked, ready to heat and eat): beef, cream, house bacon, shiitake
- Pecorino
- Pear Salad: kale, local radicchio, pear, glazed walnut, pickled fennel, tarragon-shallot vinaigrette, feta
- Baguette
Chocolate Tart$9.00
dark chocolate. créme fraîche. orange zest. smoked salt
Cauliflower Wedge$14.00
roasted cauliflower. blue cheese dressing. house lardons. scallion. breadcrumb
More about Market and Moss
Nantucket Grill image

 

Nantucket Grill

po box 2655, chapel hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half$50.00
11”x7”
Gallon Light Lemonade$12.00
Assorted Desserts
More about Nantucket Grill
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nachos$14.50
*GF* aged cheddar, gouda queso, cotija, green onion, pickled red onion, crispy jalapeños
guacamole, roasted garlic pico de gallo. Choice add-on proteins with upcharge
Fried Chicken Cutlet$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
Asian Brussels Sprouts$9.30
*GF* soy glazed brussels sprouts w/pancetta, lemongrass, onion strings
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Four Corners image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Four Corners

175 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.2 (321 reviews)
Takeout
More about Four Corners

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Dumplings

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Pad Thai

Pork Dumplings

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston