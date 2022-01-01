Chapel Hill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Chapel Hill
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Full Pound Thumbs & Toes
|$12.99
beer-battered boneless fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili or garlic Sriracha sauce
|Crowler Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat
|$10.00
32 oz. can
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$8.75
served with spicy queso sauce & house-made nitro beer mustard
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
|Fresh Maine Lobster Roll
|$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Snow Day Pappardelle Bolognese for Two
|$34.00
Eat well on your snow day! This meal is designed to pickup now and eat this weekend, includes:
- Fresh Pappardelle pasta (just boil and enjoy!)
- Beef Bolognese (cooked, ready to heat and eat): beef, cream, house bacon, shiitake
- Pecorino
- Pear Salad: kale, local radicchio, pear, glazed walnut, pickled fennel, tarragon-shallot vinaigrette, feta
- Baguette
|Chocolate Tart
|$9.00
dark chocolate. créme fraîche. orange zest. smoked salt
|Cauliflower Wedge
|$14.00
roasted cauliflower. blue cheese dressing. house lardons. scallion. breadcrumb
Nantucket Grill
po box 2655, chapel hill
|Popular items
|Half
|$50.00
11”x7”
|Gallon Light Lemonade
|$12.00
|Assorted Desserts
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$14.50
*GF* aged cheddar, gouda queso, cotija, green onion, pickled red onion, crispy jalapeños
guacamole, roasted garlic pico de gallo. Choice add-on proteins with upcharge
|Fried Chicken Cutlet
|$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
|Asian Brussels Sprouts
|$9.30
*GF* soy glazed brussels sprouts w/pancetta, lemongrass, onion strings