Chapel Hill cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Chapel Hill
Perennial
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil
|Popular items
|Spicy Mocha Latte
|$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.
|Maple Spice Cappuccino
|$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.
|Matcha Latte
|$5.00
Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup
Hot or Iced 12oz
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|TABLT
|$13.85
turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough w/greens
|Cascade Salad
|$11.50
greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette
|Bacon Avocado Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Harvest Spice Latte
|$6.00
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
|Cortado (4 oz.)
|$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice