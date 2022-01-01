Chapel Hill cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Chapel Hill

Perennial image

 

Perennial

401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Mocha Latte$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.
Maple Spice Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.
Matcha Latte$5.00
Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup
Hot or Iced 12oz
More about Perennial
Breakaway Cafe image

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TABLT$13.85
turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough w/greens
Cascade Salad$11.50
greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette
Bacon Avocado Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
More about Breakaway Cafe
Caffe Driade image

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest Spice Latte$6.00
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
Americano$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
More about Caffe Driade

