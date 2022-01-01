Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ball soup in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Ball Soup
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve ball soup
Deli Edison - 630 Weaver Dairy Rd - Chapel Hill NC
630 Weaver Dairy Rd, Durham
No reviews yet
MATZO BALL SOUP
$5.00
More about Deli Edison - 630 Weaver Dairy Rd - Chapel Hill NC
Lantern
423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.4
(895 reviews)
Duck Matzah Ball Soup
$12.00
slow-cooked duck, duck cracklings (dairy-free)
More about Lantern
Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill
Quesadillas
Steak Salad
Thai Salad
Scallops
Huevos Rancheros
Tomato Soup
Steamed Dumplings
Dumplings
More near Chapel Hill to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston