Ball soup in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

 

Deli Edison - 630 Weaver Dairy Rd - Chapel Hill NC

630 Weaver Dairy Rd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MATZO BALL SOUP$5.00
More about Deli Edison - 630 Weaver Dairy Rd - Chapel Hill NC
Lantern image

 

Lantern

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Duck Matzah Ball Soup$12.00
slow-cooked duck, duck cracklings (dairy-free)
More about Lantern

