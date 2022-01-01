Bulgogi in Chapel Hill
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|R9. PORK BULGOGI BOX|제육박스
|$23.95
Charcoal grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy pork served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings and ginger salad
|A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두
|$10.95
Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
|R8. CHICKEN BULGOGI BOX|치킨박스
|$23.95
Charcoal-grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy chicken thigh served with
3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings, and ginger salad.
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$16.99
Korean BBQ beef, steamed rice, cucumber, carrots and kimchi.
|Beef Bulgogi Nachos
|$13.99
Lunch-Size Portion of a Lucha Tigre Classic
|Beef Bulgogi Tacos
|$12.00
Korean Bbq Beef Topped With House Made Kimchi, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Beef Bulgogi
|$26.00
Korean Gochujang BBQ'd beef, Hong Kong Noodle, scallion, red pepper, sesame, egg
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken
|$8.00
Three per order, dark meat chicken brushed with bulgogi sauce and cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00