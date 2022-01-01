Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
R9. PORK BULGOGI BOX|제육박스$23.95
Charcoal grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy pork served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings and ginger salad
A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두$10.95
Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
R8. CHICKEN BULGOGI BOX|치킨박스$23.95
Charcoal-grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy chicken thigh served with
3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings, and ginger salad.
More about MinGa Restaurant
Beef Bulgogi Bowl image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi Bowl$16.99
Korean BBQ beef, steamed rice, cucumber, carrots and kimchi.
Beef Bulgogi Nachos$13.99
Lunch-Size Portion of a Lucha Tigre Classic
Beef Bulgogi Tacos$12.00
Korean Bbq Beef Topped With House Made Kimchi, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
More about Lucha Tigre
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi$26.00
Korean Gochujang BBQ'd beef, Hong Kong Noodle, scallion, red pepper, sesame, egg
More about Jujube
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken$8.00
Three per order, dark meat chicken brushed with bulgogi sauce and cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap$4.00
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

