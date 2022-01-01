Cake in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve cake
More about Lucha Tigre
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Seafood Destiny Express
100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|1 Crab Cake
|$8.95
|Waddell's Crab Cake Broil
|$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
|Crab Cake Petite
|$14.95
1 crab cake, green beans, & potatoes
6 shrimp add-on $5.95
More about Merritt's Grill
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Cake Pops
|$3.00
|Coconut Cake
|$4.00
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Wild Mushroom Grit Cakes
|$12.99
crisp local & organic grit cakes with sautéed portobello, shiitake & oyster mushrooms in a rosemary cream sauce topped with cashews
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Crab Cakes
|$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
|Full Coconut Cream Cake
|$9.50