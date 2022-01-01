Cake in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lucha Tigre image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
More about Lucha Tigre
Seafood Destiny Express image

 

Seafood Destiny Express

100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Crab Cake$8.95
Waddell's Crab Cake Broil$24.95
2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes
Crab Cake Petite$14.95
1 crab cake, green beans, & potatoes
6 shrimp add-on $5.95
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Pops$3.00
Coconut Cake$4.00
More about Merritt's Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Mushroom Grit Cakes$12.99
crisp local & organic grit cakes with sautéed portobello, shiitake & oyster mushrooms in a rosemary cream sauce topped with cashews
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$23.90
Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce
Full Coconut Cream Cake$9.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Torte Cake$10.00
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

