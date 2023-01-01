Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve carbonara

Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive

79 Falling Springs Drive, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Carbonara$16.00
Our take on the Roman classic, fresh house linguine, Vacche Rosse Parmigiano, Locatelli Pecorino, Testa pancetta, Sarawak black pepper.
More about Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
Sal's NY Pizza

50010 Governors Drive Unit 10, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
spaghetti Carbonara$15.95
More about Sal's NY Pizza
Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Carbonara$18.75
More about Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

