Chicken curry in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken curry
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Red Curry Chicken Empanada
|$4.50
1 per order.
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut
|Madras Chicken Curry (Chefs Special, GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in South Indian style with a hint of coconut
SOUPS • NOODLES
Lime & Basil
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Curry
|$11.00
Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal!
Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat