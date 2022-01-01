Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nuggets$5.99
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Consumer pic

 

QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES$6.95
homemade chicken fingers
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Tiramisu

Pork Chops

Chai Lattes

Calamari

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jambalaya

Roti

Ball Soup

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston