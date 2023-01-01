Chicken parmesan in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
79 Falling Springs Drive, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Crispy chicken breast, melted mozzarella & house marinara over penne pasta
More about Coco Bistro & Bar
Coco Bistro & Bar
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Smoky Chipotle Bacon Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$18.00
Plant-based crispy chicken sandwich, smoky chipotle mayo, fresh tomatoes, lettuce and crispy & smoky Umaro bacon on housemade bun served with roasted potato wedges