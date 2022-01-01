Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$10.99
Cabbage, shredded chicken, red onion, cilantro and fried shallots with fish sauce
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$9.99
Cabbage, Shredded Chicken, Red Onions, Cilantro & Fried Shallots
Asian Ginger Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, julienned vegetables, onions and bamboo shoots with ginger dressing.
More about Lucha Tigre
Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chicken Salad$3.25
Chicken Salad 1/2 LB$6.50
Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.
More about Merritt's Grill
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
54.- Chicken Deluxe Salad$14.41
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Baja Chicken Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Chicken Salad$12.99
fresh greens tossed in house-made creamy Baja dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, white & yellow cheddar topped with cornmeal dusted chicken skewers & Baja tortilla crisps
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
Pound Chicken Salad$12.00
1/2 Pound Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
springer mountain farms chicken/green apple/cranberry/celery/red onion/mayo/sour cream on sour dough w/greens
Brunch Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
More about Breakaway Cafe
Caffe Driade image

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal!
Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
More about Caffe Driade

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Steak Sandwiches

Summer Rolls

Hummus

Jambalaya

Wontons

Salmon Salad

Cheesecake

Scallops

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston