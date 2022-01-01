Chicken salad in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Cabbage, shredded chicken, red onion, cilantro and fried shallots with fish sauce
|Asian Ginger Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, julienned vegetables, onions and bamboo shoots with ginger dressing.
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Side of Chicken Salad
|$3.25
|Chicken Salad 1/2 LB
|$6.50
|Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|54.- Chicken Deluxe Salad
|$14.41
lettuce, cheese, black beans, salsa, guac, sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Baja Chicken Salad
|$12.99
fresh greens tossed in house-made creamy Baja dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, white & yellow cheddar topped with cornmeal dusted chicken skewers & Baja tortilla crisps
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
|Pound Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|1/2 Pound Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
springer mountain farms chicken/green apple/cranberry/celery/red onion/mayo/sour cream on sour dough w/greens
|Brunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75