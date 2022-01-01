Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

Takeout
Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.
More about Merritt's Grill
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
local Chatham County Farms fried chicken breast with dill pickles & aioli on a brioche bun, served with beer-battered fries
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
springer mountain farms chicken/green apple/cranberry/celery/red onion/mayo/sour cream on sour dough w/greens
Brunch Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce/tomato/mayo
with a side of fries.
More about Breakaway Cafe

