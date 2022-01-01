Chicken sandwiches in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
local Chatham County Farms fried chicken breast with dill pickles & aioli on a brioche bun, served with beer-battered fries
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
|BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
springer mountain farms chicken/green apple/cranberry/celery/red onion/mayo/sour cream on sour dough w/greens
|Brunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce/tomato/mayo
with a side of fries.