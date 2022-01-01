Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Lucha Tigre image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Lucha Tigre
Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.50
With BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or Maple Mustard Sauce.
More about Coco Bistro
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS$6.95
homemade chicken fingers
More about Que Chula

