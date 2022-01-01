Chicken tenders in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken tenders
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
With BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or Maple Mustard Sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00