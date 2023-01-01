Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

