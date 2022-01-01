Chili in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Chili Edamame$6.00
Chili Edamame$6.00
More about Lucha Tigre
Franklin Motors image

 

Franklin Motors

601 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tar Heel Chili$10.00
Bison, Pork, Black Beans, Diced Onion & Ashe County Cheddar Cheese
Chili Dog$13.00
Local Bratwurst, Diced Onion & Tarheel Chili (Add Cheese - $2)
More about Franklin Motors
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill image

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onions / Chilies$1.99
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Bean Chili Soup$2.50
Bean Chili Soup$5.50
Hearty beans, beef, and tomato in a flavorful soup
Side of Chili$1.50
More about Merritt's Grill
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Beef Chili$6.00
Bowl Beef Chili$11.00
Quart Vegetarian Chili$19.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Cary

Apex

