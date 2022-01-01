Chili in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chili
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Steamed Chili Edamame
|$6.00
|Chili Edamame
|$6.00
Franklin Motors
601 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Tar Heel Chili
|$10.00
Bison, Pork, Black Beans, Diced Onion & Ashe County Cheddar Cheese
|Chili Dog
|$13.00
Local Bratwurst, Diced Onion & Tarheel Chili (Add Cheese - $2)
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Onions / Chilies
|$1.99
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Small Bean Chili Soup
|$2.50
|Bean Chili Soup
|$5.50
Hearty beans, beef, and tomato in a flavorful soup
|Side of Chili
|$1.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Cup Beef Chili
|$6.00
|Bowl Beef Chili
|$11.00
|Quart Vegetarian Chili
|$19.00