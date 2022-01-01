Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

Takeout
26.- Chips and Salsa$3.07
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Consumer pic

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

Takeout
16oz Chips & Salsa$6.50
32 oz Chips & Salsa$8.50
Chips & Salsa 8oz$5.00
More about Que Chula

