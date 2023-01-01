Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Joe Van Gogh - Chapel Hill

1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Videri Peppermint Chocolate Bar$8.00
Come with us and you’ll be in a world of pure chocolate-y bliss! Videri Chocolate Factory is located in downtown Raleigh, NC. They pride themselves on making high quality, responsibly sourced chocolate bars for everyone and anyone curious about the process and taste of handmade chocolate.
More about Joe Van Gogh - Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Coconut Bar$7.95
More about Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL

