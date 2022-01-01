Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Coleslaw
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
Avg 4.6
(409 reviews)
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
Avg 5
(50 reviews)
Coleslaw Cabbage
$3.50
Gluten-free.
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill
Cake
Avocado Toast
Roti
Pudding
Cucumber Salad
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Avocado Salad
More near Chapel Hill to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(546 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston